Sgt. Yolanda Walton commenced the first virtual Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meetings this week, relaying on April 23 that 11 shootings, 28 robberies, 28 burglaries and 30 motor vehicle thefts have occurred in the 2nd District from March 4 to April 15.
"For all of our officers, it's been business as usual — but from a safe distance," Walton said in a subsequent interview. The district extends north from the Hyde Park and Washington Park neighborhoods to 31st Street between the Dan Ryan Expressway and the lakefront
Walton said the CAPS office has been making calls to vulnerable populations, especially the elderly, and faith-based organizations and delivering masks and hand sanitizer when needed. Partner organizations like the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce have spread word of best personal safety practices during the pandemic. The office has also reached out to management companies and residents in the northern end of the 2nd District to warn about an uptick of burglaries there.
"Most of our residents have been very appreciative," she said. "For those who may be lacking information as far as what's been going on in their neighborhoods, we've been reaching out through phone calls, emails and virtual meetings."
Walton said the video conference meetings have been "very popular," with attendance up. With the state's stay-at-home order extended to May 30, she said next month's CAPS meetings may be done by sector instead of district-wide.
At the meeting, Susan Weiss, who lives near Kozminski School, 936 E. 54th St., complained about people continuing to play basketball there, as the hoops there have not been debilitated. She said she has called the University of Chicago Police Department, Chicago Public Schools and the office of Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) about the issue. Walton said the police would monitor the situation.
