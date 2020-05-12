From April 14 to May 10, police have received reports of a burglary, a strong-arm robbery, domestic and non-domestic disturbances, public safety calls and wellbeing checks in Beat 222, which covers all of Kenwood, officers said at a May 12 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meeting.
There were four shootings in the 20th Sector over the reporting period, including one in Kenwood.
The CAPS office remains open, with officers calling vulnerable people in the 2nd District for wellness checks and making house calls for those they cannot reach over the phone. The district also has an officer working to ensure businesses maintain state and local guidelines for safe operations.
Under the priorities laid out by the 2nd District's strategic plan, Officer Candice Smith said the police will continue doing traffic missions targeting areas where gun violence and armed robberies have occurred. The district is able to use remote-controlled Police Observation Devices (POD) cameras to observe drug dealing and other quality-of-life issues in progress and direct officers accordingly.
CAPS Sgt. Yolanda Walton highlighted the department's "community concerns" reporting tool, where residents can report criminal incidents, quality of life issues or neighborhood disorders to the police and city services, at operations.chicagopolice.org/CommunityConcerns. Civilians, who can give their contact information or remain anonymous, can report the addresses where incidents occurred as well as the start and end times. Tracking numbers issued for each community concern, allowing civilians to check the status of the incidents. Civilians can also compliment or complain about specific officers through the tool.
In-progress criminal incidents and other emergencies should still be reported to 9-1-1.
Walton is also soliciting feedback about scheduling CAPS meetings, which typically held in-person at 6:30 p.m. once a month by beat but, because of the pandemic, have been held by district and sector and virtually over Zoom over the past two months. The CAPS office is available at CAPS002District@chicagopolice.org or 312-747-8366.
