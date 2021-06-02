Three people were taken to a local hospital after a car crash near the intersection of East Hayes Drive and South Cornell Drive Wednesday afternoon that saw a Chicago police cruiser flip over.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m., according to police, and involved the police cruiser and a black Toyota.
The driver of the cruiser was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center on a stretcher. The other officer in the car and the driver of the Toyota were also taken to the hospital.
Police scanner reports on social media showed a distress call at 63rd Street and South Ingleside Avenue for a burgundy car around the time of the crash. It is unclear at this time whether the incidents are related.
