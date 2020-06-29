The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred from June 22-28.
On Tuesday, June 23, at 2:28 a.m., a UCPD officer recovered a vehicle parked at 850 E. Midway Plaisance that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) had reported stolen.
On Wednesday, June 24, at 7:47 a.m., the UCPD arrested a trespasser at the Ryerson Laboratory, 1100 E. 58th St.
On Thursday, June 25, at 3 p.m., woman who was not a customer got into a verbal altercation with a store employee at 1451 E. 53rd St., the address of T-Mobile, after the employee asked her to leave. The suspect said she would kill the victim before fleeing the premises.
On Saturday, June 27, at 12:40 a.m., two suspects, one armed with a handgun, took property from two victims at 819 E. 49th St. before fleeing westbound. The robbers stole a victim's car keys and later stole the vehicle. The CPD is investigating.
On June 27 at 9:31 pm., thieves stole a food delivery driver's vehicle from 5422 S. Dorchester Ave after the victim left the keys in the ignition.
On Sunday, June 28, at 12:50 a.m., an unknown burglar broke the front window of a store at 1455 E. 57th St., the location of Harper Foods, with a rock and stole $800 worth of property. A victim told responding officers that he observed blood spatters on the window and that the burglar attempted to re-enter the store later, fleeing when he realized the owner was there. Detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.