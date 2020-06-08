The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between June 1-7.
On Monday, June 1, at 12:03 a.m., suspects smashed the window at a business at 1013 E. 53rd St. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating.
On June 1 at 3:12 a.m., suspects damaged an ATM at a bank at 1354 E. 55th St., the address of BankFinancial. The CPD is investigating.
On June 1 at 10:15 a.m., a suspect struck a victim in the face with a fist at 5200 S. Lake Park Ave. and rode off on a bicycle. The CPD is investigating.
On June 1 at 2 p.m., three suspects, one armed with a handgun, took a victim's iPhone and vehicle at 5244 S. Kenwood Ave., though the UCPD arrested them later. At 11:07 p.m., UCPD officers saw three suspects exiting a vehicle at 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave. and detained them, recovering a handgun, a stolen vehicle and an iPhone.
On Tuesday, June 2, at 6 a.m., suspects threw a brick through the front glass door of an establishment at 5422 S. Lake Park Ave. UCPD officers did a walk-through of the premises with the complainant, but it is unclear if any merchandise was stolen. The CPD is investigating.
On June 2 at 7:25 a.m., a known person entered a building on the 6100 block of South Drexel Avenue and stole property. The CPD is investigating.
On June 2 at 7:32 a.m., suspects entered a business at 1451 E. 53rd St., the address of T-Mobile, and took property. The CPD is investigating.
On June 2 at 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a call of criminal trespass at 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., the address of the Experimental Station, where a victim said two male offenders entered her establishment, possibly jumping the front fence, and stole three bicycles as well as cash from the register. The victim also said that a window had been broken. A UCPD officer told CPD officers that he saw offenders trespassing on the property before the theft and detained them, but they had to be released because the complainant was not on the scene. No one is in custody, and the CPD is investigating.
On Wednesday, June 3, at 1:39 a.m., two gunshots damaged the front glass window of an apartment on the 1500 block of East 61st Street. There were no injuries and CPD is investigating.
On June 3 at 10:12 a.m., the UCPD responded to a call of criminal damage to property, as a plane of a glass entry door at the Gerald Ratner Athletics Center, 5530 S. Ellis Ave., had been shattered sometime over the afternoon of June 2.
On Thursday, June 4, at 12:26 p.m., a suspect stole a bicycle from the rear patio of a building at 5000 S. Cornell Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Friday, June 5, at 6:04 a.m., a suspect shattered a store window with a brick at 1455 E. 57th St., the location of Harper Foods. Responding UCPD and CPD officers found no offenders on the scene, and it is unclear if property was taken. The CPD is investigating.
On Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m., suspects smashed windows of multiple cars parked on the 6100 block of South Ingleside Avenue. The CPD is investigating.
