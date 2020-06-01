The University of Chicago Police Department reported the following incidents from May 22-31.
On Friday, May 22, at 6:13 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a person wanted on a warrant from DuPage County at 5048 S. Cornell Ave.
On May 22 at 10:34 p.m., Chicago Police Department and UCPD officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6314 S. Greenwood Ave., where they found several shell casings but no damage or injuries.
On Sunday, May 24, at 12:33 a.m., CPD and UCPD officers responded to calls of shots fired at 1460 E. 52nd St., where they found a parked, unoccupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire.
On May 24 at 12:42 a.m., CPD officers arrested an individual for unlawful possession of a firearm at 1424 E. 53rd St.
On Monday, May 25, at 12:30 a.m., suspects shot a victim multiple times from a passing vehicle at 5644 S. Drexel Ave. The victim was treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
On Friday, May 28, at 12:40 p.m., a merchant on the 1400 block of East 53rd Street reported that a suspect stole merchandise without paying. The CPD is investigating.
On Sunday, May 31, at 12:10 a.m., two unknown suspects, one armed with a handgun, carjacked a victim's Nissan Sentra and stole an iPhone at 5020 S. Cornell Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 12:35 a.m., suspects smashed a window at a store at 1451 E. 53rd St., the location of T-Mobile, and stole property. UCPD officers arrested one suspect and recovered property.
On May 31 at 1:54 a.m., suspects smashed glass at a store at 1154 E. 55th St., the location of Walgreens. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 1:57 a.m., suspects smashed a window of a store at 5222 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of AT&T. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 2:13 a.m., suspects smashed the front window of the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 2:25 a.m., suspects smashed the window of a store at 1324 E. 53rd St. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at noon, a large group of people looted merchandise from a store at 1539 E. 53rd St., the location of Akira. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 12:32 p.m., suspects smashed the front glass door of a store at 1554 E. 55th St., the location of Walgreens. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 1:31 p.m., suspects smashed the front glass door of a store at 1539 E. 53rd St., the location of Akira. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 2:05 p.m., four or five robbers pulled a driver from a parked Amazon van at 5626 S. Lake Park Ave. and stole parcels. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 2:30 p.m., two suspects pushed a victim to the ground at 1520 E. 57th St. and fled. The CPD is investigating.
On May 31 at 3:19 p.m, a woman smashed the front window of the Polsky Exchange, 1452 E. 53rd St.
On May 31 at 11:28 p.m., suspects smashed the window in the front door of a business at 1172 E. 55th St., the location of the Woodlawn Tap, aka Jimmy's. The CPD is investigating.
