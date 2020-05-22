On Wednesday, May 20, at 7:35 p.m., three suspects shot two victims at 6139 S. Kimbark Ave., who were then transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services.
One of the victims sustained a wound to the back of his head and was in serious condition; the other was wounded in the buttocks and in good condition. They were on foot at a red light when they heard gunshots and felt pain.
Police describe the suspects as Black men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
Police also confirmed that a falling-related death on Saturday, May 16, at 10:36 a.m. on the 4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue was an apparent suicide.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between May 18-21.
On Tuesday, May 19, at 2:12 p.m., the UCPD arrested a suspect for disorderly conduct for pulling a fire alarm at the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, 5758 S. Maryland Ave., despite knowing there was no fire.
On May 20 at 3 a.m., an unknown person broke the glass front door of an apartment building on the 5300 block of South Dorchester Avenue. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On May 20 at 6:30 p.m., a man struck his girlfriend and threatened her with a weapon at 5311 S. Blackstone Ave. but fled before police were called. She declined medical attention. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Thursday, May 21, at 7:27 a.m., police received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle with four slashed tires and a "keyed" scratch on the side at 5600 S. Everett Ave.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255, and the Crisis Text Line is available at 741-741. Both operate 24/7.
