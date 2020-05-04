In addition to the April 30 armed robbery at the Litehouse Whole Food Grill and the May 1 drive-by shooting on 61st Street and Woodlawn Avenue, the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported a drive-by shooting on Lake Shore Drive in North Kenwood and the armed robbery of a University of Chicago student.
On Thursday, April 30, at 4:40 p.m., two people riding southbound at the 4300 block of South Lake Shore Drive sustained gunshot wounds fired from a passing van, hitting one victim in the upper back and another in the right shoulder.
The victims, in serious and stable conditions, respectively, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.
On Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m., three unknown suspects, one armed with a handgun, robbed a U. of C. student who was walking at 58th Street and Dorchester Avenue of a cell phone and credit cards before fleeing southbound in a waiting black Chevrolet Cruze sedan.
The victim reported no physical injuries; the Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating, and the UCPD has increased its presence in the area.
The UCPD reported additional incidents between April 27 and May 3.
On Monday, April 27, at 1:32 p.m., police received a report of someone breaking into an apartment on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue, though no property was stolen.
On Wednesday, April 29, at 3:05 a.m., three suspects smashed the front window of a retailer at 5230 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of VILLA, and stole merchandise. Detectives are investigating.
On Saturday, May 2, at 11:43 a.m., police received a report of a stolen motorcycle taken from the street at 5123 S. Ingleside Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On May 2 at 10:26 p.m., police arrested a trespasser on private property on the 1200 block of East 56th Street.
