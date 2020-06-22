The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between June 15-21.
On Monday, June 15, at 8:40 p.m., a suspect armed with a handgun entered a gas station at 5130 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of BP, and robbed the attendant of cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
On June 15 at 10 p.m., a suspect with a handgun robbed a pedestrian of a cell phone at 6117 S. Greenwood Ave. and fled on foot, but the responding UCPD officer located and took the suspect into custody, finding a replica handgun and recovering the victim's cell phone.
On Tuesday, June 16, at 2:50 a.m., a man approached the driver's side window of a parked vehicle at 1415 E. 57th St., produced a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle before fleeing eastbound on 57th. Chicago Police Department (CPD) detectives are investigating.
On June 16 at 12:43 p.m., a man approached a woman in the alley off 964 E. 62nd St. and demanded her property before fleeing westbound on 62nd. CPD detectives are investigating.
On June 16 at 4:29 p.m., someone stole a bicycle that had been leaned against a tree in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. The CPD is investigating.
On Wednesday, June 17, at 6:08 p.m., a shooter exited a vehicle at 915 E. Midway Plaisance and fired several shots at a person sitting on a park bench, though there were no injuries.
On Thursday, June 18, at 7:08 p.m., the UCPD received a report of a stolen 2019 Ram Rebel from the rear of a private residence on the 5200 block of South Berkeley Avenue. The CPD is investigating.
On Friday, June 19, at 6:01 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a suspect for an active warrant from Downers Grove at 4901 S. Drexel Blvd.
On Sunday, June 21, at 7:115 p.m., two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached a victim sitting in a parked car at 1307 E. Midway Plaisance and stole it, fleeing eastbound on the street. At 7:35 p.m., one of the suspects entered a victim's car in a parking lot at 5200 S. Harper Ave. and fought over control of it, causing the vehicle to strike other cars in the lot. The suspect fled on foot as police arrived but was arrested by the UCPD and positively identified by the victim of the earlier carjacking.
