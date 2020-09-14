The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Sept. 4-13.
On Friday, Sept. 4, at 5:20 p.m., the UCPD arrested a customer who struck a victim in the face with his fist at a barbershop at 1431 E. Hyde Park Blvd., the address of the Hyde Park Barber Studio.
On Sept. 4 at 5:40 p.m., UCPD officers detained a motorist who was involved in a shooting at 63rd Street and Drexel Avenue, recovering a weapon. Antonio Wade, 22, of Roseland, admitted to Chicago Police Department officers that he had fired a warning shot after an unknown group flashed a weapon in his direction. The shot struck a parked vehicle, causing damage. No injuries were reported; police arrested Wade, who has been charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
On Sept. 4 at 9:20 p.m., a suspect riding a bicycle snatched an iPhone from a person walking at 5840 S. Woodlawn Ave.
On Monday, Sept. 7, at 11:58 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect wanted on a warrant and also for possession of drug paraphernalia at 5202 S. University Ave.
On Sept. 7 at 4:15 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist for driving on a suspended license at 5701 S. Woodlawn Ave.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 1 a.m., four or five robbers, one armed with a handgun, stole a wallet from a pedestrian at 5430 S. Hyde Park Blvd. The CPD is investigating.
On Sept. 8, at 6:01 p.m., UCPD officers detained a battery suspect at 1359 E. 62nd St.; the suspect was turned over to the CPD.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 2:46 a.m., unknown burglars smashed the front door of a store at 5230 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of VILLA, entered and stole merchandise. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10:40 a.m., a building tenant threatened a maintenance worker on the 1700 block of East 55th Street with a handgun. The CPD and UCPD arrested the suspect.
On Sept. 10 at 2:45 p.m., a thief stole an unattended 2005 Honda Accord that was parked on the street with the keys in the ignition at 6137 S. Dorchester Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Friday, Sept. 11, at 2:39 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a thief at Starbucks, 5700 S. Drexel Ave., for taking merchandise without paying.
On Sept. 11 at 2:41 p.m., police received a report of a license plate having been stolen from a car parked on the street at 6246 S. Ingleside Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, at 12:46 a.m., a UCPD officer observed a suspect fire a handgun at 1424 E. 53rd St. The suspect tried to flee but was taken into custody by UCPD officers, who recovered a weapon. The suspect was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections on felony gun charges.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7:54 a.m., UCPD officers responded to a burglar alarm at Ray School. 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., and arrested four vandals.
