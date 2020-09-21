The University of Chicago Police Department reported the following incidents between Sept. 14-20.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 4:48 p.m., two people sitting in a parked car observed a person sideswipe their vehicle and fire shots in their direction, 6108 S. Drexel Ave., striking their car. The suspect fled westbound on 61st Street.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 1:18 p.m., an unknown man inquired about a job at a business at 1418 E. 53rd St. When the victim went to the back of the store, he went through the cash register and stole an unknown amount of money before fleeing. No one is in custody, and Chicago Police Department (CPD) detectives are investigating.
On Sept. 16 at 1:55 p.m., a dark SUV struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk at 1548 E. 53rd St.; the motorist did not stop. Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services transported the victims to the University of Chicago Medical Center emergency department for evaluation and treatment.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, at 12:11 p.m., police received a report of two landscaping blowers having been stolen from a pickup truck bed parked at 1221 E. 56th St.
On Friday, Sept. 18, at 1:24 p.m., a thief stole property from the trunk of a parked vehicle at 5035 S. East End Ave.
On Sept. 18 at 3 p.m., a victim found the rear window of his vehicle broken when he returned to it at 5406 S. Blackstone Ave. after work. Surveillance video shows a known, 19- to 21-year-old male offender taking a brick and smashing the window. Unknown items were stolen, possibly including the victim's firearm. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Sept. 18 at 8 p.m., five to six robbers stole an Apple watch from a victim walking in a parking lot at 6245 S. Kenwood Ave.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1:51 p.m., police received a report of two patio tables having been stolen from the rear yard of a residence on the 5700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.
