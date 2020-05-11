Police report that thieves have made off with motorcycles in three separate incidents early this month in Hyde Park-Kenwood.
Victims discovered their motorcycles stolen from where they parked them in each incident: on the 4900 block of South Drexel Boulevard at 11 a.m. on May 2; on the 5100 block of Sough Ingleside Avenue at 2:30 a.m. on May 2; and sometime between April 30 and May 2 on the 5200 block of South Dorchester Avenue.
Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows three Black men placing a stolen motorcycle inside a white U-Haul truck before fleeing the scene.
Residents are encouraged to not leave keys in vehicles or vehicles unattended, to keep doors and windows secured and to report suspicious activity immediately. Call 9-1-1 immediately and provide a detailed description of offenders, including a vehicle description and license plate information, should a crime occur.
Detectives can be reached at 312-747-8380.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between May 4-10.
On Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m., three unknown Black men in their 20s, one of whom was armed with a handgun, took property from a victim walking on the sidewalk at 5800 S. Dorchester Ave. before fleeing in a black vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody. Chicago Police Department (CPD) detectives are investigating.
On May 4 at 8:30 a.m., two suspects, one armed with a handgun, took property from a victim walking at 1420 E. 58th st. before fleeing in a waiting black vehicle. The victim was not injured. No one is in custody, and CPD detectives are investigating.
On Thursday, May 7, at 10:10 a.m., the UCPD arrested a visitor at the Comer Children's Hospital, 5730 S. Drexel Ave., who pushed a staff member.
On May 7 at 9:17 p.m., two suspects, described as Black men in their 20s, 5-feet-10 to 6-feet-tall, began following a pedestrian before pushing him to the ground on the 1400 block of East 52nd Street and taking personal property from his pockets. The robbers then ran westbound on 52nd and southbound on Kenwood Avenue. Officers did not find the suspects in the area, and no one is in custody. The victim declined emergency medical services. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Saturday, May 9, at 1:30 a.m., police responded after a vehicle crashed into several sidewalk lights along the Midway Plaisance.
On Sunday, May 10, at 2:26 a.m., an offender, described as a 56- to 60-year-old Black man, 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, unsuccessfully attempted to rob a pedestrian on the 1100 block of East 53rd Street before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured. No one is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.