The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.
On Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at Lake Park Plaza, 1322 E. 47th St. A 26-year-old male victim told Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers that, after he exited an establishment, he heard gunfire from an unknown direction and hid behind a vehicle. After the shooting ceased, he realized he had been shot in the right forearm. An unknown person transported him to Mercy Hospital in good condition. Officers recovered shell casings at the scene and are investigating.
On Oct. 26 at 11:18 p.m., UCPD officers assisted CPD officers in the arrest of a person at 5700 S. Maryland Ave. who was wanted for criminal damage to property.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 12:44 p.m., police received a report of an unknown person smashing the window of a vehicle parked at 5437 S. Drexel Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 28 at 4 p.m., a beige car bumped a motorist from behind at 1215 E. 48th St. When the victim stopped to inspect the damage, the passenger from the striking vehicle entered the victim's silver Audi and drove off. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1:50 p.m., two robbers pushed a pedestrian to the ground at 5151 S. Kimbark Ave., stole her purse and fled on foot. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 30 at 5:40 p.m., a robber stole a cell phone from a pedestrian at 1369 E. Hyde Park Blvd. after punching him in the face before fleeing in a waiting black vehicle. No one is in custody. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 30 at 5:45 p.m., a robber who implied a weapon stole property from a pedestrian at 5450 S. Blackstone Ave. before fleeing in a waiting black vehicle. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 30 at 11:20 p.m., a person in a black vehicle fired a paintball at a person standing on the sidewalk at 5700 S. Stony Island Ave., who later declined medical attention.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, at 12:50 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect who struck a domestic partner at 5700 S. Stony Island Ave.
On Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m., a victim suffered a gunshot to the hand and a second victim one to the leg at 850 E. 63rd St. Both self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC). The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 31 at 5:55 p.m., an unknown person threw an object and broke the window of a car parked at 5752 S. Harper Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 31 at 6:44 p.m., an unidentified person set a banner and vegetation in a planter on fire in the Main Quadrangle, 5801 S. Ellis Ave.. The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) responded and extinguished the flames. Police also report spray-painted graffiti on walkways at Levi and Rosenwald halls.
On Oct. 31 at 6:26 p.m., someone in a gray SUV fired paintballs at two pedestrians at 1500 E. 63rd St., who declined medical attention. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 31 at 9:35 p.m., unknown persons threw objects at a home on the 5400 block of South Dorchester Avenue, breaking a window and a screen. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 31 at 10:25 p.m., a victim who said they were struck on the head somewhere along 53rd Street was transported to the UCMC by CFD emergency medical services.
On Oct. 31 at 11:11 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist for a DUI after a traffic crash at 1313 E. 62nd St.
