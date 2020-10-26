The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Oct. 19-25.
On Monday, Oct. 19, at 4:45 p.m., an unknown person struck a pedestrian at 5757 S. Woodlawn Ave. with a paintball. The victim declined medical assistance.
On Oct. 20 at 3:36 p.m., CPD officers arrested a suspect who had fired a paintball gun and damaged a victim's car at 4500 S. Drexel Blvd., causing $1,000 in property damage. When officers stopped the vehicle, the victim identified the offender as the suspect, and officers took him into custody. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m., an offender battered a victim and stabbed him during an altercation over a contact in his cell phone on the 6200 block of S. Park Shore E. Court. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Oct. 23 at 8 p.m., two suspects fired paintballs at two pedestrians walking through Chicago Park District property at 5118 S. Lake Shore Drive before fleeing in a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported. The CPD is investigating. At 8:10 p.m, a UCPD officer found two paintball guns at the aforementioned address and later inventoried them.
On Oct. 24 at 6:55 p.m. a suspect got out of a silver sedan, approached a victim parking a silver BMW sedan on the 4800 block of South Kenwood Avenue, displayed a weapon and demanded the keys. He then drove off. No one is in custody, and CPD detectives are investigating.
