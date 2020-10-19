The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) referred six more paintball shootings to the Chicago Police Department (CPD) over Oct. 12-18:
- On Monday, Oct. 12 at 12:23 p.m., a motorist in a silver or white vehicle fired paintballs at two pedestrians at 5400 S. Harper Ave. The victims declined medical attention. The CPD is investigating.
- On Oct. 12 at 12:35 p.m. a pedestrian walking at 5300 S. Harper Ave. was struck by a paintball fired by a passing vehicle and later declined medical attention. The CPD is investigating.
- On Oct. 12 at 12:38 p.m., a motorist in a maroon vehicle fired paintballs at two pedestrians at 6000 S. Woodlawn Ave. The victims declined medical attention.
- On Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m., a pedestrian walking at 6000 S. Woodlawn Ave. was struck by a paintball fired from a passing light blue sedan and declined medical attention.
- On Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m., a pedestrian at 1380 E. Hyde Park Blvd. was struck in the shoulder by a paintball fired by an unknown person and declined medical assistance. The CPD is investigating.
- On Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10:35 p.m., two pedestrians at 5500 S. Kimbark Ave. were struck in the legs by paintballs fired from a passing white vehicle. The victims declined medical treatment. The CPD is investigating.
The UCPD reported the following additional incidents as having occurred from Oct. 12-18.
On Oct. 12, at 6:10 a.m., police received a report of graffiti painted on a delivery truck parked at 5245 S. Cottage Grove Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 12 at 8:38 a.m., a bullet hole was discovered in a double-paned window on the seventh floor north corridor of the Knapp Center, 900 E. 57th St., and police observed a bullet fragment between the double panes.
On Oct. 12 at 6:35 p.m., police received a report of a stolen bicycle from 1005 E. 60th St.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 1:15 p.m., a thief stole merchandise from Walgreens, 1554 E. 55th St., and fled. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 13 at 3:37 p.m., police received a report of a catalytic converter having been stolen from a vehicle parked at 5500 S. Dorchester Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 13 at 7:50 p.m., an unknown thief stole a 2014 Buick parked at 5400 S. Greenwood Ave.
On Oct. 13 at 10:06 p.m., police received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 6100 block of South Greenwood Avenue and the theft of two televisions and a fur coat. The CPD is investigating.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 12:30 p.m., a person smashed a car window at 1750 E. 55th St. and fled before police were notified. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 14 at 1:08 p.m., police received a report of a bicycle stolen from 5500 S. University Ave.
On Oct. 14 at 1:49 p.m., police received the report of a victim's phone being stolen while riding in an Uber ride-share on the 5000 block of South Dorchester Avenue. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 14 at 2:22 p.m., police received a report of a bicycle stolen from 5445 S. Ingleside Ave.
On Oct. 14 at 3:48 p.m., two suspects robbed a contract employee of cash at an apartment building on the 6300 block of South Kimbark Avenue. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., a person delivering food at 811 E. 54th St. parked their car with the motor running, and two thieves entered and drove away. The CPD is investigating.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9:30 a.m., a thief stole merchandise from a store at 1554 E. 55th St., the location of Walgreens. and fled on foot. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 15 at 3:40 p.m., two thieves stole merchandise from a store at 5300 S. Lake Park Ave. and fled on foot. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., a robber pushed a pedestrian at 1113 E. 60th St. and stole the victim's iPhone before fleeing on a bicycle. UCPD officers arrested a suspect for possessing a firearm at 59th Street and Dorchester Avenue. The investigation continues.
On Oct. 16, at 7:29 p.m., police received a report of the theft of copper pipe from a construction site at 1227 E. 60th St.
On Oct. 16 at 8:14 p.m., police received a report of a bicycle stolen from the Center for Care and Discovery, 5700 S. Maryland Ave.
On Oct. 16 at 7:21 p.m., at Kimbark Plaza, 1226 E. 53rd St., UCPD officers arrested two suspects of a car reported stolen by the CPD.
On Oct. 16 at 10:18 p.m., a suspect implying a weapon, though none was seen, stole an iPhone from a pedestrian at 1140 E. 61st St. Responding UCPD officers arrested the suspect and recovered the victim's iPhone, but the victim declined to prosecute.
On Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1:39 p.m., the police received a report of a stolen bicycle from 5500 S. University Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.