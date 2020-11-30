The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Nov. 23-29.
On Monday, Nov. 23, at 10:17 p.m., someone fired several shots and damaged a vehicle parked at the Hyde Park Shopping Center Lot, 1554 E. 55th St. The Chicago Police Department closed the case after the complainant refused to cooperate.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5 a.m., a burglar broke into Villa, 5230 S. Lake Park Ave., and stole merchandise.
On Nov. 24 at 4:50 p.m., two thieves stole merchandise from Target, 1346 E. 53rd St., and fled without paying. The CPD is investigating.
On Nov. 24 at 6:27 p.m., police received a report of someone stealing a 2017 Dodge Durango parked at 5225 S. Cottage Grove Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Nov. 24 at 11 p.m., a thief stole an unoccupied, running vehicle at 5100 S. Lake Park Ave. that was later recovered at 5400 S. Hyde Park Blvd. with front end damage. The CPD is investigating.
On Thursday, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m., two robbers, one armed with a handgun, confronted a pedestrian at 5742 S. Stony Island Ave. and stole the victim's phone, watch, car keys and vehicle. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Friday, Nov. 27, at 4:30 p.m., a victim was leaving a client's apartment on the 6100 block of South Ellis Avenue when an offender approached her from behind on the stairway at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her and fled. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Nov. 27 at 7:22 p.m., police received a report of a shattered window and side-view mirror of a car parked at 930 E. 56th St.
On Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3:16 p.m., a thief stole a vehicle left unattended with the motor running parked at 5225 S. Dorchester Ave.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, at 12:43 a.m., police received a report of a thief stealing items from packages delivered to an apartment building on the 5400 block of South Ingleside Avenue.
The Chicago Police Department reported that a person died by suicide on Friday, Nov. 27, at approximately 8 a.m., near 57th Street and Lake Shore Drive.
The all-hours National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255, and the Crisis Text Line is 741-741.
