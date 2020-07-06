The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between June 28 and July 5.
On Sunday, June 28, at 11:28 a.m., a suspect forcefully grabbed a victim outside 5420 S. Greenwood Ave., who fell to the ground and ran into the street screaming for help, after which the offender fled.
On Monday, June 29, at 6:05 a.m., two suspects, described as African American men, 5-feet-5-inches tall wearing all black, approached a victim from behind at 5047 S. Greenwood Ave. and snatched her purse before fleeing on foot.
On Wednesday, July 1, at 8:15 p.m., an unknown male 16-year-old approached a victim at 6150 S. Ingleside Ave. and implied a weapon, robbing him of an iPhone and cash. The victim then tackled the offender, who fled on foot. The victim received lacerations to his hand.
On Saturday, July 4, at 7:24 a.m., the UCPD received a report of someone breaking into an apartment on the 900 block of East 54th Place and stealing property sometime that morning. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating.
On July 4 at 5:45 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a domestic partner who choked and battered a victim after a fight that began in an apartment carried into the 6100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.
On Sunday, July 5, at 9:15 a.m., someone threw a rock and shattered Hyde Park Bank's window, 1311 E. 57th St., but fled before police were notified. The CPD is investigating.
On July 5 at 11:59 a.m., the CPD and the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) responded to a burning car on the street at 1021 E. 54th St. The CFD said the fire was not started by fireworks; the victim said he left some hand sanitizer in the car and supposed it might be to blame.
On July 5 at 4:05 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a suspect for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two suspects for trespassing in a stolen motor vehicle during a traffic violation stop at 1226 E. 53rd St. The vehicle had been reported stolen to the CPD on July 3; the victim reported that her son had the key and drove the vehicle away, having done so four times before.
