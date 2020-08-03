The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between July 27 and Aug. 2.
On Monday, July 27, at 3:25 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect for smashing the windshield of a parked car at 5220 S. Harper Ave.
On July 27 at 8:41 p.m., police received a report of a burglary at 6019 S. Ingleside Ave., where packages had been stolen from the apartment building vestibule.
On July 27 at 10:10 p.m., two suspects, robbed a pedestrian at 5474 S. Dorchester Ave., holding an object against her head. They also attempted to steal her vehicle, but she screamed, and the offenders fled on foot. Chicago Police Department (CPD) and UCPD officers tracked the offenders via the victim's cell phone, located them and recovered her stolen property. The juvenile offenders were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor theft.
On Tuesday, July 28, at 12:13 p.m., CPD and UCPD officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1019 E. 62nd St., where they found shell casings but no injuries or damaged property.
On Thursday, July 30, at 4:30 p.m., the CPD investigated a suspect who placed his hands on two people during a disagreement at 1323 E. 57th St.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, at 9:35 a.m., a UCPD officer detained a suspect who harassed his ex-spouse over the phone and in-person on the 6100 block of South Drexel Avenue. The CPD arrested him, and he was charged with stalking.
On Aug. 1 at 11:35 a.m., a motorist exited a vehicle and fired a shot in the direction of a victim in an apparent road rage incident at 1435 E. 63rd St. but fled before police were notified.
On Sunday, Aug. 2, at 8:24 a.m., a UCPD officer detained a person on suspicion that the person was wanted on a Cook County Sheriff's Police warrant and released the person when the UCPD was informed the warrant was no longer valid.
On Aug. 2 at 11:40 p.m., a UCPD officer investigating a hit-and-run crash arrested a motorist for a DUI at 1011 E. 61st St.
