The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Aug. 9-16.
On Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10:10 p.m., three unknown suspects tackled a pedestrian on the 1300 block of East 53rd Street and told him to give them all his belongings. The victim complied, and the robbers fled on foot. The victim was unable to give a description. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Monday, Aug. 10, at 5:53 a.m., suspects broke glass doors of a business at 5222 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of an AT&T Store, stole merchandise and fled northbound in three vans. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating.
On Aug. 10 at 6:57 a.m., a suspect verbally assaulted a victim in an apartment building on the 6100 block of South University Avenue. The CPD is investigating.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1 a.m., five to seven women attacked a man on the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue, saying they were going to kill him and threatening him with knives before fleeing in a vehicle. No one is in custody, and there were no injuries. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Aug. 11 at 1:38 a.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist for a DUI after the motorist crashed into a streetlight pole at 5500 S. Dorchester Ave.
On Aug. 11 at 10:35 a.m., two suspects stole merchandise from a store at 5228 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of Ulta Beauty. The CPD is investigating.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 3:10 a.m., an unknown suspect smashed a window in an off-campus apartment on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue. The CPD is investigating.
On Aug. 13 at 8:51 p.m., a robber approached a victim at the bus stop at 5500 S. Cottage Grove Ave. and forcibly stole his wallet. UCPD officers located, detained and took the suspect into custody after a positive identification by the victim.
On Aug. 13 at 11:21 p.m., the CPD took a suspect into custody for spray-painting graffiti at 1346 E. 53rd St.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11:50 a.m., a thief stole merchandise from Walgreens, 1554 E. 55th St., without paying. The CPD is investigating.
On Aug. 15 at 12:49 p.m., a suspect approached a victim in his vehicle at 5225 S. Blackstone Ave., displayed a handgun and demanded the keys. The suspect was wearing a mask and fled in the vehicle. No injuries were reported, and CPD detectives are investigating.
On Aug. 15 at 2:27 p.m., a UCPD officer detained a suspect at 5300 S. Dorchester Ave. who was wanted by the CPD for damaging vehicles. The CPD transported the suspect for a mental health evaluation.
On Aug. 15 at 11:31 p.m., police received a report of a burglary on the 1100 block of East 61st Street, in which the front and rear doors to an apartment had been forcibly entered. The CPD is investigating.
