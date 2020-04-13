The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between April 6-12.
On Monday, April 6, at 12:15 p.m., the UCPD received a report of a burglary on the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue and referred the case to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).
On Wednesday, April 8, at 6:30 a.m., a suspect groped a jogger at 5700 S. Kenwood Ave. The CPD are investigating.
On April 8 at 3:29 p.m., the UCPD received a report about the theft of three art pieces on loan from the Smart Museum, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., from the Burton-Judson Courts residence hall, 1005 E. 60th St.
On April 8 at 8:41 p.m., UCPD officers arrested two suspects after three suspects, without provocation, struck a victim with their fists on the street at 5443 S. Cornell Ave.
On April 8 at 11 p.m., two victims were asleep in a residence on the 1400 block of East 49th Street when six masked men entered, punched one victim, threatened the other and stole several items. Detectives are investigating.
On Saturday, April 11, at 7:32 p.m., the UCPD received a report of a thief entering a car parked at 1461 E. 56th St. and stealing property. The CPD are investigating.
On Sunday, April 12, at 4:10 p.m., UCPD officers assisted the CPD with a domestic battery at 5307 S. Hyde Park Blvd. that resulted in one arrest.
