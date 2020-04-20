Detectives are investigating a Friday armed robbery that left a food delivery man with minor injuries.
On April 17 at around 4:30 a.m., a man was walking on the 5100 block of South Kimbark Avenue when four offenders — described as 21- to 25-year-old Black men, 5-feet-7-to-9 inches tall — approached him from a parked black Chevrolet sedan, displayed a weapon and demanded money.
One of the robbers struck the victim on the side of his face using a handgun and fists. They then stole his belongings, got into their car and fled eastbound on 51st Street.
No one is in custody. The victim was in stable condition after being treated for minor injuries at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between April 13-19.
On Monday, April 13, at 9:20 a.m., a thief entered a store on the 1400 block of East 57th Street, grabbed items of food and fled without paying. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating.
On Thursday, April 16, at 1:25 p.m., a thief took merchandise from a store at 1554 E. 55th St., the address of Walgreens Pharmacy, without paying. The CPD is investigating.
On Sunday, April 19, at 3:47 p.m., the UCPD arrested one party who struck another during the course of a domestic disagreement at 1012 E. 54th St.
