Police are investigating a string of battery incidents over the weekend wherein suspects have fired paintballs at pedestrians in Hyde Park and Woodlawn.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, at 12:45 p.m., someone in a passing vehicle struck a jogger in the leg with a paintball at 915 E. 60th St. The victim declined medical attention.
On Oct. 10 at 1 p.m., a person in a red Mercedes fired paintballs at two pedestrians walking at 1300 E. 63rd St., who declined medical attention. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating.
On Oct. 10 at 11:50 p.m., someone in a passing black SUV fired a paintball at a the leg of a person walking at 5500 S. Kimbark Ave. The victim declined medical attention. The CPD is investigating.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, at 12:35 a.m., a suspect wearing a mask fired paintballs at two pedestrians on the 5200 block of South University Avenue before running to a waiting black sedan. The victims declined medical attention. The CPS is investigating.
On Oct. 11 at noon, a person in a dark-colored sedan fired a paintball at a group of pedestrians at the intersection of 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue, striking a person in the left hand. The CPD is investigating.
The CPD News Affairs office did not respond to a request for comment about the incidents.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Oct. 5-11.
On Monday, Oct. 5, at 3:24 a.m., an officer responded to an incident of criminal damage at a clothing business and a cosmetics business at 5228-30 S. Lake Park Ave., the locations of Ulta Beauty and VILLA, where a suspect had shattered windows.
On Oct. 5 at 11:40 a.m., a thief was seen rummaging through a victim's vehicle on the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, and a pocket knife was missing. The CPD is investigating.
On Oct. 5 at 12:40 p.m., a suspect was seen taking a package from the porch of a resident on the 5200 block of South Drexel Avenue. A UCPD officer detained the suspect, but the victim declined prosecution.
On Oct. 5 at 4:39 p.m., a secured bicycle was reported stolen from a rack at 5757 S. University Ave.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 11:35 a.m., UCPD officers detained and arrested a thief who was observed stealing merchandise from the University of Chicago Bookstore, 970 E. 58th St.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2:42 p.m., the UCPD received a report of a theft in which a secured vehicle at 5845 S. Ellis Ave. was broken into and tools within it stolen.
On Oct. 7 at 3:40 p.m., CPD officers arrested a customer who damaged office equipment and furniture during an argument with employees at a business at 1420 E. 53rd St.
On Friday, Oct. 9, at 9:35 a.m., the UCPD received a report of two bicycles stolen from a rack at 900 E. 57th St.
On Oct. 9 at 8:13 p.m., the UCPD received a report of a bicycle stolen from 1105 E. 55th St.
