Package thief

The suspect sought for several recent package thefts in Hyde Park.

 Courtesy of the Chicago Police Department

The Chicago Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect who has been observed stealing packages from vestibules in several recent neighborhood burglaries.

One incident happened on the 900 block of East 54th Place on Feb. 11 at 3:15 p.m.

Anyone with information can call the local detectives bureau at 312-747-8380; anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.cpdtip.com.

