Police say the public's engagement in their strategic planning meetings — the first of which was held virtually on Oct. 1 — will help them plan effective community relations and crime-fighting strategies in 2021.
"This is your opportunity to let you ideas be heard with the Chicago Police Department in order for us to come up with effective tools to engage the community to move forward," said Cmdr. Joshua Wallace. "This is the opportunity that we look forward to, to work together, come up with different ideas and different strategies as we move forward into the new year. With everything that's going on right now, it's so important that we collaborate and we understand where each of us is coming from.
"I really want you all to take this opportunity to engage, put everything out there that you can think of, so that we can come back with a strategic plan that will work for not only you, but for the police department, so we can be extremely successful as we move into the new year."
Sgt. Yolanda Walton, who leads the 2nd District's Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy office, said small problems like pet noise or people selling loose cigarettes develop into larger issues. "That's why we're here soliciting your thoughts and your opinions about what you value as problems that we can fix together," she said. "The only way that we can do that is we let voice be heard here together, and that you share those issues those issues that have been chronic."
Corner drug dealing leads to loitering by gang members, Walton said, and "the best way to for us to have those problems at the table is to talk about them."
After identifying chronic crime problems, Walton said the goal would be to collectively develop a plans for police to engage the issue and for the police and community to engage each other.
"The department will not be successful will not be successful unless we work together to serve the communities that we serve," she said. "It is the department's responsibility to engage and collaborate with residents to solve problems and reduce crime."
The meeting then split into groups to discuss crime and engagement issues, with officers taking notes. Attendees reached for comment after the meeting like Cyndi C. Polk recalled some issues with the virtual structure: she was disconnected from the Zoom call and could not log back in but said she will "absolutely" attend the next one.
"I think that it was a great first step to connect with the community," said Sandi Robinson, who also attended. "I think that every district should do the same thing every couple of months. The true success will be the follow up and implementation from the breakout rooms."
Specifically, Robinson said her group discussed mid-day shootings, blocks where drugs are noticeably being sold and the theft of catalytic converters.
"We also were connected to resources within the district such as who to contact to help start a neighborhood watch," she said. "The follow up call should address these issues and have follow up plans."
Ladell Johnson, a CAPS civilian facilitator for beats 213, 215 and 224 in Bronzeville, was running a food pantry during the meeting and mostly listened to the break-out sessions. She said she hopes the next meeting is organized better.
Johnson got involved in CAPS in the 1990s, after Mayor Richard M. Daley established the program, and has been involved in CPD community relations ever since. "I was raised on 45th and Ellis. I was raised in the community, and at the time I got involved in CAPS, my son was four or five years old, and I knew the only way to raise him in the community was to be involved and know what was going on," she said.
In the early years, she felt like civilians could give more input during CAPS meetings, but, as the Reader has chronicled, the once-vanguard program was stretched thin by budget cuts and restructuring.
"I'm trying to get it back where it was, but I don't see the people in the community working with (CAPS)," she said. She said people come to meetings to talk about non-police issues, or they come once to get an issue addressed and then never come back.
Asked if she trusted the police to follow up on a complaint, Johnson said she knows how to get something done if she needs it done. When scores of people congregated on the street one night this summer in violation of social distancing guidelines, she called 9-1-1 and waited 15 minutes as no officer showed up to do anything about it. Then she took pictures of the crowd, found a squad car, showed him the picture, got the officer's badge number and called 9-1-1 again.
"I said, 'Look, this is my second time calling,'" she said. "I gave his number. The next thing I know, they came. Sometimes you have to put a little pressure on them."
She conceded that having to apply pressure for service aggravates her and said if she did not know to do what she did, she may not have been able to work with the police to solve her problem.
The community strategic planning process itself is in part a reform drafted in the aftermath of the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald, but Johnson said the summer's unrest about the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, subsequent unrest and loud calls in protests and politics for police reform did not come up in her Zoom group. Such issues rarely, if ever, arise at Hyde Park-Kenwood CAPS meetings, either.
"I think sometimes if it doesn't hit you personally, then it's not your concern," Johnson said. "I've marched. I'm tired of marching. Marching is good, but action is better, and 90% of the people you see out there marching, they're not going to get out there in the trenches and do the work that needs to be done."
But as to whether strategic planning process could make CAPS and other forms of police-community engagement more robust or whether it could respond better to local crime, Johnson said yes, further observing that good police are afraid to do their jobs because of the critical climate law enforcement currently faces.
"You've got good policemen who want get out and serve and protect, but they're afraid to do it because somebody on the street is going to misinterpret what they're doing," she said. "If the community will focus on building more relationships with the police department or with the CAPS office, opposed to sometimes not saying anything or not coming out and trying to work with them. Actionable tips can help."
The next meeting on the 2nd District's strategic plan, in which police will share a draft and gather the public's additional input, is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. Registration is at eventbrite.com/e/122878700501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.