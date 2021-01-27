The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) announced last week that it had extended the affordable housing contract on a multi-unit apartment building in East Woodlawn, near the planned site of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC).
The Father Martin Farrell House, 1415 E. 65th St., contains 59 units of housing for seniors and people with disabilities.
POAH bought it in 2019, and recently renewed its Section 8 contract with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for another 20 years.
The nonprofit simultaneously announced that it had purchased a multi-unit building in Rogers Park on the city’s North Side.
“For the past several years we’ve expanded our portfolio to help ensure affordable housing throughout the Chicago area,” said Bill Eager, Senior Vice President of POAH Midwest, in a press release. “These two properties – one across from the planned Obama library and the other in the lakefront community of Rogers Park, are examples of our preservation efforts in changing neighborhoods.”
Eager told the Herald in an interview that the nonprofit is also putting together a rehab plan for Farrell House. “We want to put about $3 million into it,” he said. “Some new kitchens, some baths, a new security system and some HVAC — fairly standard rehab stuff.”
Since beginning its work in Woodlawn in 2008, POAH has helped redevelop the Grove Parc Apartments in the western part of the neighborhood, as well as built the mixed-use Woodlawn Station at the corner of 63rd St. and S. Cottage Grove Ave.
The nonprofit is also part of the Renew Woodlawn program, which acquires small-scale properties, usually single-family homes, and sells them to people looking to become homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.