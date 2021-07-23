The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) announced this month that it had bought Island Terrace, a 240-unit apartment building in Woodlawn, with the goal of maintaining affordable housing near the future site of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park.
Tenants in 88 of the units at Island Terrace, 6430 S. Stony Island Ave., are covered by federal housing choice vouchers; the rest, however, are in unrestricted units subject to market-rate rents, which could continue to rise as development expands in Woodlawn.
“We want to create and preserve affordability,” Bill Eager, senior vice president of POAH Midwest, said in an interview. “Over time, those units really could be at risk of significant rent increases and people getting displaced — that was the urgency of it.”
POAH purchased Island Terrace for $29.5 million from PNC Bank, and will embark on a rehab of the building, modernizing individual units and renovating community spaces. The rehab is scheduled to finish in the first half of 2022, at which point POAH will extend affordability to the unrestricted units using low-income housing tax credits from the state, as well as other sources of funding.
Eager shared estimates of the future affordability distribution in the building, with each unit as a percentage of Area Median Income (AMI). For context, 50% AMI for a two-person household in Chicago is $37,300.
30% AMI — 58
50% AMI — 38
60% AMI — 86
80% AMI — 57
The remaining unit is the on-site manager’s unit.
Local Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Department of Housing commissioner Marisa Novara both praised the acquisition in a statement.
“PNC’s thoughtful sale of Island Terrace to POAH ends the anxiety that so many felt,” said Hairston. “POAH’s record of housing preservation, high-quality building and renovation work and thoughtful management makes us confident in the future of affordable housing in this fast-changing community.”
Since beginning its work in Woodlawn in 2008, POAH has helped redevelop the Grove Parc Apartments in the western part of the neighborhood, 6020 S. Cottage Grove Ave., as well as built the mixed-use Woodlawn Station at the corner of 63rd St. and S. Cottage Grove Ave. In January, it extended the Section 8 contract on another multi-unit building near the OPC.
“When we passed the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance in 2020, our chief goal was that everyone who lives in Woodlawn now should be able to stay,” said Novara.
While the Island Terrace acquisition isn’t explicitly covered under any policies in the Woodlawn housing legislation package passed last year, Eager said it’s “in keeping with the spirit” of the ordinance.
“It is certainly occupied by low and modest incomes — those are the people that the ordinance was particularly designed to help protect,” he said. “This it’s a great opportunity, a great location. It’s really true that without the city and the state helping us there’s no way this would have happened, so we’re really grateful for their commitment to it and their assistance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.