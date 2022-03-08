State Sen. Robert Peters is hosting a panel discussion tonight with anti-violence advocates on the SAFE-T Act, the criminal justice reform package the General Assembly passed last year, and the importance of community-centered solutions for violence prevention in Illinois.
“We need public safety for all and not just the few. Instead of reversing the progress that we’ve made before parts of this legislation has even had a chance to take effect, we need to think about those who are still left behind by the failing status quo,” said Peters in a statement.
“I want to uplift the voices of advocates and empower them to help create real solutions to violence in our communities and not surrender to the political theater of the past.”
Advocates from the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, Mothers On A Mission28, The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence and Crime Survivors For Safety and Justice will be on the call.
The meeting is over Zoom at 6:30 p.m., with pre-registration available.
