A marine rescue call went out Sunday afternoon for a person on a personal watercraft in distress off Promontory Point, but the person was fine by the time responders came to the scene.
The call went out at 4:36 p.m., but by the time the Marine Unit arrived on the scene, the caller was out of the water and uninjured, the Chicago Police Department reported. The Chicago Fire Department, the Special Operations Division of which contains the Air Sea Rescue Unit, had no record of the incident.
Eyewitness Madeleine Greene took video of the incident and later relayed that the capsized, abandoned craft was crashing against the lakefront.
