Hyde Park's playhouse and movie theater remain open as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, and workers are disinfecting the spaces in an attempt to keep contagion at bay.
An online statement published Tuesday by the Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., said the company is taking direction from the University of Chicago and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure safety, although the university has banned large events and gatherings through April 15.
"Seats and surfaces are being wiped down with disinfectant after every performance, and additional hand sanitizing stations have been provided for patron use in the lobby. Additionally, we are encouraging patrons who feel unwell to stay home as we’ve relaxed our exchange policies," it read. "We, along with the rest of the University of Chicago community, continue to monitor the ongoing effects and impacts of COVID-19 and will adjust protocol as necessary in the coming weeks."
Bella Tronou, general manager at the Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave., reported that popcorn and drink refills have been temporarily suspended, as customers had to bring back used bags and cups. Staff are disinfecting metal and wood throughout the building during each set of movies, three to eight times a day, up from once in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.