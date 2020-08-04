Peace groups have moved their annual commemoration of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki online this year, holding two virtual events on Thursday evening.
The first is an hour-long meditation and reflection from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second is a panel featuring academics, activists, and a survivor of the Nagasaki bombing. The program is sponsored by several local organizations, including the Chicago Anti-War Coalition, Chicago Area Peace Action, and the local chapter of the Buddhist Peace Fellowship.
Ordinarily, those remembering the 1945 atomic bombing gather near the Regenstein Library in front of the bronze sculpture “Nuclear Energy.” The artwork, installed in 1967, commemorates the first man-made, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction, set off in an experiment under the U. of C.’s Stagg Field by Enrico Fermi and a team of scientists.
Residents and activists have gathered at the site on Aug. 6 for decades to mark the bombings, which killed hundreds of thousands of people. (Hiroshima was bombed on Aug. 6, while Nagasaki was bombed on Aug. 9.) A 1975 Herald report notes that the Hyde Park Peace Council held a “chalk-in” by the sculpture, while the journalist Studs Terkel — who interviewed survivors of the Hiroshima bombing in 1982 — spoke at an event a few years earlier.
The first observance recorded by the Herald came in 1955, when the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), a Quaker group, organized a procession through the neighborhood to the old Stagg Field.
“We are taking this date to remind ourselves and other Americans of our share of the responsibility for the terrible tragedy of Hiroshima, and particularly of our personal, individual responsibility for seeing that it never happens again,” an AFSC member told the Herald ahead of the march.
“We hope other Americans will join us as we use the occasion of Hiroshima Day to commit ourselves to active, everyday expression of our concern for peace — a concern which we know is shared by people all over the world.”
To register for either of this Thursday’s events, email Charles Strain at cstrain26@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.