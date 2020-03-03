A patient believed to be suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC).
"Senior hospital leadership and leaders from our infectious diseases and infection prevention teams, along with other expert clinicians, are working closely with local, state and federal health officials and continue to apply up to date recommended guidelines," wrote Incident Commander Krista Curell, epidemiologist Emily Landon and Director Rachel Marrs of the Infection Control Program in a joint statement.
"We have the utmost confidence in the dedicated and highly trained team composed of nurses, physicians and other health care professionals who are providing care for this patient," they wrote. "We’re following rigorous isolation and infection control protocols to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and our neighbors."
Should testing confirm the patient has the disease, the patient would be the fifth in Illinois.
The UCMC has been preparing for this since January, when the hospital established a protocol to treat infected patients.
"We are prepared, if we have a patient, that we could treat them here," Marrs said in an interview at the time.
On Feb. 28, Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Vice President for Biology and Medicine Kenneth S. Polonsky said in an email that the university is ready for additional public health measures and could to provide care should anyone on campus contract COVID-19.
The two wrote that adjustments to dining or housing arrangements are possible if the Centers for Disease Control or the Chicago Department of Public Health require them, and contingency plans for the continuation of academic and administrative work are being drafted.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.