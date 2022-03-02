The Chicago Park District presented a timeline for the design, construction and completion of the redesign of the eastern end of the Midway Plaisance, part of the construction associated with the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park, at a Feb. 22 5th Ward meeting.
The changes will transform the portion of the Midway Plaisance between the east side of the railroad embankment and S. Stony Island Ave. from an open space into a partly developed recreational area.
The redesign — along with rehabilitation of the English Stone Comfort Station on the western side of Jackson Park and the Statue of the Republic (Golden Lady), and a plan for tree replacement in parts of Jackson Park — will fulfill many of the requirements of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between federal, city and state agencies around the OPC project.
At the meeting, Park District director of planning and construction Heather Gleason presented an outline of the plan.
“One of the things we heard a lot (about) from the community is that this area floods,” said Gleason as she recounted comments from previous public and stakeholder meetings that focused on the eastern end of the Midway Plaisance.
“It’s very not usable for the community, if you want to walk in it or have soccer practice in it.”
Gleason said that the Park District will install a new stormwater infiltration system and “do some grading” in order to level out the area.
The Park District will also restore a north-south path that used to run adjacent to the Cheney Goode Memorial along the western boundary of the site.
The site will include a play area. “A really important aspect of the design, and something that the community embraced, as well as something that the federal agencies wanted us to focus on, is a universally accessible playable area,” said Gleason.
Rather than just constructing a play area that would just meet ADA guidelines, Gleason said, “We really wanted something … that is universal in terms of access.”
“Something that’s unique in the industry in terms of bringing a design to the community that all ages and all people of all abilities can use and really enjoy.”
Last October, Site Design Group was selected as the firm to be the Park District’s consultant for the redesign.
During the February 22nd meeting, Gleason noted that the Site Design Group team "includes 100% MBE (Minority Business Enterprise)/WBE (Woman Business Enterprise) certified companies," referring to the sub-consultants working on the project.
Gleason announced that public meetings to solicit input on the design would start in March.
The initial meeting will present some very preliminary ideas "about how we might together design this play area," said Gleason.
As of Herald press time, an exact date for the first meeting had not been selected.
"In April, we would like to come back and have our designers really show you some concepts that the community can weigh in on and tell us whether you like certain aspects that they are showing you or if you want some changes made to it,” said Gleason. “So, we are thinking of this as a very inclusive, with-the-community, process as we go along."
After the April meeting, and once preliminary designs are prepared, the City and the Park District will make them available for a 45-day period to the consulting parties listed in Appendix B of the MOA for review and comment.
After the design is finalized, the plans will be reviewed by the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) to ensure that the final design is consistent with the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Treatment of Historic Properties, Standards 9 and 10.
Standard 9 states that "New additions, exterior alterations, or related new construction shall not destroy historic materials that characterize the property. The new work shall be differentiated from the old and shall be compatible with the massing, size, scale, and architectural features to protect the historic integrity of the property and its environment."
Standard 10 states that "New additions and adjacent or related new construction shall be undertaken in such a manner that if removed in the future, the essential form and integrity of the historic property and its environment would be unimpaired."
Following the SHPO review, the project will be put out for bid.
Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and be completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Herald will publish an update to this report when the time for the first public meeting has been announced by the Chicago Park District.
A video of the Feb. 22 5th Ward meeting can be viewed here.
