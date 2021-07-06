The Chicago Park District is promising repairs to the long-abandoned Chalet building in Washington Park, off Cottage Grove Avenue between 52nd and 53rd streets, which has a hole in its roof.
Meanwhile, the University of Chicago Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., partnered with the Chicago Housing Authority on a summer 2018 program for teenagers to turn the structure, built in the early 1900s as a lawn bowling storage facility, into a space for teen engagement with the creative arts.
A U. of C. spokesman said an application is pending with the Park District, delayed in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the Smart Museum intends to revisit the possibilities for the project as conditions allow.
Washington Park Advisory Council President Cecilia Butler said an independent vendor was the last entity to use the Chalet. That was decades ago, she said.
"The Park District is trying to get everything back in order from the pandemic," Butler said.
