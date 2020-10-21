Chicago Public Schools Local School Council elections, scheduled for Nov. 18 for elementary schools and Nov. 19 for high schools, will allow mail-in voting for district parents, guardians and staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents, guardians and staff can choose between either voting in-person at their respective school, submitting their ballot by mail or dropping off their mail ballot at their school. They will be sent a mail-in ballot with a prepaid return envelope. The mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on the date of the election.
For all parents and community members who will be voting in-person, CPS has implemented health protocols to ensure the safety of voting in a school building, face coverings, hand-sanitizing, social distancing and complete a health screener and temperature check prior to entering the building.
Curbside voting will be available for individuals with disabilities, individuals who cannot wear a mask or individuals who choose not to enter the polling place due to pre-existing health conditions.
Community members, who may also vote for parent and community representatives, will still be required to vote in person because the district does not have access to information for every prospective community voter living within a school’s boundary in order to provide a mail-in ballot.
High schoolers, who elect their own LSC representative, will participate in elections using a digital format.
“We know that parents are balancing various commitments which is why we are pleased to offer them the option to vote by mail for the upcoming LSC elections so their voices can be heard in the most seamless way possible,” said CPS CEO Janice K. Jackson in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and whether parents vote in-person or by mail, we will ensure that eligible voters who want to participate in our LSC elections are able to do so.”
LSCs consist of a school principal, six parent representatives, two community representatives, two teacher representatives, a non-teacher staff representative and, for non-elementary schools, a high school student representative.
The Herald will summarize and publish all submitted candidates' statements and list all candidates for LSCs at local schools online and in print before the elections. The Herald will public results online and in print after the elections.
