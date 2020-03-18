Chicago, IL (60615)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.