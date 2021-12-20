This is the second of two stories covering the state of child care in Hyde Park. Read the first story here.
While child care providers in Hyde Park are wrestling with problems of staffing and space made worse by COVID-19, parents have faced a host of their own problems over the past few years.
Child care in the United States has been inordinately expensive for decades: Multiple parents said they budget about the same each month for daycare as they do for their mortgage.
During the pandemic, parents had to take care of their children while confined to their homes — essential workers were reliant on family ties and government aid, while even those with newly remote jobs endured an added layer of stress. And now, after many children have returned to child care centers, families are grappling with the risks of viral transmission and infection.
In late October, the Herald spoke with a series of parents at Kenwood Park, 1330 E. 50th St., and Bixler Park, 5641 S. Kenwood Ave., who described the challenges they’ve endured since the beginning of the pandemic last spring.
As of this year, Anthony Garban has his four- and six-year-olds at the Chicago Free School. Before that, he and his wife traded off responsibility for caring for them because they worked remote jobs.
"We basically did the whole pandemic co-parenting through it," he said. "I would do the morning, she would do the afternoon."
What they did not pay for for child care monetarily, Garban, who runs a software company, said he and his wife paid for "in our sanity."
"Because of our jobs being pretty flexible and remote, we made it work somehow, but I would wake up at 4 o'clock in the morning to put in a couple extra hours before work would start," he said.
Even while Garban works from home, he still has to parent when his kids are home. When they were recently quarantined from school, he tried to get them to watch television during his call with an investor; they proceeded to interrupt him by screaming and eventually running into his room naked.
"Just a very stressful situation, trying to work and keep them safe at a very basic level for a half an hour," Garban said.
Day care was out of the question because he and his wife did not trust settings where there were multiple people because of the pandemic. "It was safety for us, the kids' safety. And before we were vaccinated, it was our safety, too. We didn't want them to grow up parentless," he said.
Absent the pandemic, he said they would have gone to day care, as they did before the public health crisis, but Garban said it was a huge strain on their household budget. They spent more on day care than they did on their mortgage.
Wendy Simmons has a 4-year-old son and co-parents with his father. He was born premature and has a compromised immune system; they did Early Intervention, a state program with physical and speech therapists, for his first three years, after which she planned to enroll him in preschool.
"Then COVID hit, and I didn't want to put him in then," Simmons said. "We're just now starting, just because I know I want to get him in kindergarten next year, and I want to make sure he's ready. So we've got to bite the bullet."
Since the pandemic, Simmons has been working from home, as a video editor for CBS 2. That has been good: she works eight hours beginning at 3:30 a.m.. Her son's father owns a lounge in Auburn Gresham, and he cares for him after he closes shop. Their schedules mesh well for child care. While Simmons said she is not homeschooling him, Early Intervention did give her some pedagogical skills.
Looking ahead, Simmons said she thinks her son should be OK in a classroom. He takes a thyroid medication. She has been vaccinated. The day care center in Bronzeville she chose costs $400 a week, with plenty of endorsements that its curriculum sets students up for matriculation at selective-enrollment elementary schools.
"I don't want to pay for school," Simmons said. "I figured if I have to pay this year, I would try to make that investment. That way he can get into one of the better elementary schools in the area, so that way I won't have to pay."
Still, $1,600 a month, even only for a year, will deplete most of her savings, a little more than $19,000 total. His father is helping. Simmons always knew these expenses were coming — she is still saving for his college on top of all of this — but she said she is thinking twice about having another kid.
A social science graduate student at the university who asked for anonymity said she had "a sense of a sense" of how expensive child care was going to be for her daughter. At one point during the pandemic, her husband, another doctoral student, watched her for four hours, and she watched her for four hours, which was only just manageable.
"We went to another university, and we had some parental leave, but not a lot, it just worked out to like two months," she said. "When we moved here, he started a postdoc, and I'm still writing. So she's in full-time day care now."
She and her husband used the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club’s consulting service to find child care. After getting her recommendations, they paid $100 for every day care application, joined wait lists and eventually were accepted at a home day care within a 10-minute walk of their house.
COVID "was a big concern of ours; it still is," the woman said. She is happy that the child care providers at her daughter's center wear masks and are vaccinated, and that there are only eight kids there in total.
They pay a little more than $1,500 a month for the day care. "It's alright for now," she said. "It's funny, because the (academic) job market is so terrible. Depending on how that goes, we'll see! There's still a lot of question marks in the future."
She and her husband have no immediate plans to have more children but would eventually like to do so.
A Western European woman who asked for anonymity drolly noted, "I come from the better side." She came to the United States for her doctorate, met her husband, who works in finance, and had a son, who is now a year old.
"We would love to raise him in Europe, it's just a matter of my husband being trained in the U.S. system, and it not being that easy to get him in Europe," she said.
Even between his job and hers at the U. of C., their son's care "does take a significant chunk of our income," the woman said. "It means stretching our budget in various ways to make it work for him. That was one of the realities when we decided to have a kid, we knew that things were going to be really tight for a while."
Nearly one third of their household income after taxes goes to day care.
"It was one of those gut things: 'Let's have a child. We'll figure out how that works.' And he started day care two months ago," she said. "You would think that we are people who plan, but to be honest, the reality of the cost was too scary to plan, and part of it was just going step by step."
They were on a waitlist at Bright Horizons, 5610 S. Drexel Ave., for 10 months, but are happy with it now that he's there.
At this point, she and her husband are saving for their retirements, but they are not saving for their son's college education. "I kind of feel like when you pay this much for day care, we need to take care of our own finances first. We'll figure him out when we get there," she said.
She would have liked to have another child, but after their financial experiences with their son, they will not.
Hannah Lee has two young children and a half-time nanny she employs with another household. She hired her through HPNC.
Lee is a social worker working two jobs, therapy and a research project, and her partner is a teaching fellow at the university. They both work full-time. The money they're paying their nanny "is our most-expensive cost," she said. "If we could, we would pay for more child care, because the rest of the child care we juggle between us."
Should the Build Back Better Act pass with more generous entitlements, it would cut down on their household expenditures. They could save more, or get a bigger home than their current two-bedroom house.
Stefanie Mueller has three children, 7, 5 and 2. They have gone to preschool; before that, she stayed home with them.
"I moved here from Germany when I was pregnant with my first child," she said. "You have over a year of paid parental leave. In some places, (child care) is free, but it does not cost much. I came here, and I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to stay here a year, and then I'll send my kid to child care somewhere, and then I'll go to work.' But then I learned the prices here, and I decided to stay home."
Mueller's husband is a scientist. "We're lucky enough that my husband can provide for all of us," she said.
After seven years, Mueller is ready to re-start her career. She studied culture, science and Southeast Asian studies. "I can do a little bit of a lot of things but nothing that stands out," she said, though she worked in Germany in a research program.
She and her husband have saved tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars by not paying for child care over the years; they have also missed out on her earning potential. Mueller pointed out that her hypothetical salary would entirely go towards her kids' child care, though.
"I know how lucky we are," she said. "I sometimes wonder why we came here to raise our kids. I could have gotten much more money staying in Germany."
She could have stayed in her career as a working mother there. But her husband is American, and Mueller moved here and began a family here. "I think it's crazy," she said. "I also think it's an industry. It's a business."
Gabriel Zapata, a banker, has a two-year-old who has been in Little Inspirations for about a year.
"They closed down for a while during the pandemic. They opened up. A few months after they opened up, we enrolled him in the day care," Zapata said. Tuition "is just a sacrifice you have to make with finances in order to make it work. We did save money for a year."
"We knew it was coming, and because we couldn't enroll him anywhere else during the pandemic, because everything was closed, it was just a natural money saver," he said. "Not ideally the way we wanted to do it, but that's what happened."
Zapata's wife is a lawyer, and between their savings and two white collar salaries, the household is covering $1,700 a month for child care without "scraping by or struggling," Zapata said. They are saving a little for his college, "not so much right now." Their retirement plans are through their jobs. The child care payments are less than rent, but they find themselves paying more and more for groceries lately.
Zapata said he doesn't know what kind of federal policy interventions would benefit his family going forward, but looking back, paid family leave would have been helpful. His wife works for the federal government and didn't get any time off when she had a newborn. He is fully aware of some families' definite need for child care subsidies. While he said he wouldn't turn them down if they were available for him, they are not something he absolutely needs.
Alex Moore, a doctoral student at the Booth School of Business, has his toddler son in a home daycare across the street from his house. Their curriculum emphasizes the outdoors, which he and his wife, a psychotherapist, like.
They pay $1,950 a month in tuition. Moore pointed out that his professional school stipend is better than academic programs’, and he came into graduate school mid-career. "We were a little bit better off, being prepared money-wise," he said. "We had an idea" how expensive it was going to be.
It's still a lot of money. They have a mortgage, and their child care costs are basically the same as their housing costs. "It's doable for us, but I often wonder about how it's doable for other people," Moore said. "We do pretty well. We're in our mid 30s. We've had careers. My wife works full-time in a pretty good profession that pays pretty decently, and I'm just like, 'How do other people do it?'"
He knows there are cheaper daycares out there, but he noted even half what his household pays a month, $975, is a lot of money.
