A survey assessing LGBTQ South Siders' needs prior to the establishment of an area community center is available online.
As reported in February, Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ health care provider, is partnering with Pride Action Tank, a think tank and project incubator affiliated with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, to run the assessment.
A $15 million grant in the 2019 Illinois capital bill will fund the center, anchored by a Howard Brown clinic and two to four other organizations.
The survey, aidschicago.org/southsidelgbtq, asks for demographic information and questions about the conveniences and services respondents would like to see at a South Side LGBTQ center.
The center would be the second on the South Side, after the Brave Space Alliance in Hyde Park, 1515 E. 52nd Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.