With plenty of planning, school-community cooperation and monitoring of protocols, St. Thomas the Apostle School saw a smooth resumption of in-person learning over the fall and is beginning the spring semester in high spirits.
"We've found that once our protocols were in place — how to keep the kids distanced, how to keep kids clean and the lines of communication — after the first six weeks, people felt way more comfortable," said Principal Erin Monahan. "They knew that their kids were safe. They know that if there was a positive case or some kind of exposure what the communication was going to look like."
But after a spring of remote learning, Monahan said everyone was pleasantly surprised how happy it was, even in a pandemic, to return to in-person learning. "I think it's really important that our students have time in the building to learn, socialize and grow together," she said.
That's not to say teachers weren't nervous about coming back. But Shannon Jordan, who teaches 3rd grade math and religion, said she has been "blown away" by how well her students keep their distance from one another and wear their masks. In good fall weather, her class did much of their independent work outside and looks forward to doing it again in the spring.
"The kids were so excited to see each other, so excited to be getting that interaction with their teachers and their classmates, and we did a great job over the summer coming up with a very strong plan. It wasn't just thrown together," she said. "We took months to make sure that it was a safe arrival back at school. And, knock on wood, everything has gone really, really well."
"Surprisingly validating," as Monahan put it. Or in Jordan's words, "It can be done."
Monahan's class is old enough to know the realities of the pandemic: "They don't want to get sick," she said, explaining that they do not want to have to return to remote learning. Every student has his or her own book bin, whiteboard marker and slate. There are air purifiers in every classroom. There are no more than 19 students in a classroom. Students eat lunch, two classes at a time, at designated tables, 6 feet apart. And families agree to take their children's temperature in the morning.
There have only been three known coronavirus cases this academic year — none spread at the school, though the affected classes quarantined away from the building, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave., for two weeks — and none after Thanksgiving, which the school had feared as a point of infection with families traveling. Monahan said 10 of her students stayed home, doing remote learning, after the holiday. And the whole school did remote education for two weeks after Christmas.
In sum, 200 students are learning at the school building, and 110 are learning online. All the preschoolers are learning in-person after the decision was made that remote preschool was an impossibility. Monahan said 15 students who had been doing remote education are doing in-person learning this semester.
Most teachers in each grade level are splitting the students — in Jordan's case, she teaches remote students online in the mornings while her colleague teaches remote in the afternoon. She says the remote and in-person students are both doing well in their studies, though she noted Zoom fatigue among her 3rd graders in the late afternoon.
"Motivation sometimes is really low," she said. "Sometimes when I'm giving a lesson in math and I give them a question, there's no participation. Sometimes I can see their hands typing, so I also know they're not paying attention, because it looks like they're typing something. I don't know what they're doing, so I have to find different ways to keep them engaged."
Finding games to play with a lesson helps her online students, but she doesn't have to do that with her in-person students. "It's easier to keep kids in the classroom engaged," she said. "I've been having to do a lot of research myself on what different games we can play and what different ways are that can keep them motivated."
One of the key motivational activities is just letting the 3rd-graders have time to talk over Zoom on Fridays. Speaking as an educator, Jordan stressed the need for her students, no longer young children, to begin learning the interpersonal skills that they will take into adulthood.
"It's not all about the content. It's also about how we talk our way through issues that have. If someone's bothering us, how can we properly communicate that? If we're feeling sad, how can we properly communicate that?" she said.
"Obviously, you get that practice in a classroom setting when you're with 20 other kids, because their problems happen every single day. If you're learning at home, I assume those kids are not getting that practice like they would be in the classroom, dealing with everyday challenges and everyday emotions. Being in a social setting is just as important as all of the academics that come with being in 3rd grade."
Jordan stressed that she understands the need for some of her students to remain learning at home. Some live with grandparents. With everyone's social lives severely curtailed these days, she empathizes with them. Monahan said teachers are doing wellness checks on students who are appearing to be having problems during these difficult times.
"It's a very stressful time for everyone, and I think the teachers at St. Thomas are doing the best that they can to provide as good an instruction as they can, in the classroom and online," Jordan said. "I can confidently said that our students online are receiving really, really good instruction, just like they would be in the classroom. Yes, it's different, but it's still quality."
