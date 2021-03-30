The city will open a mass vaccination site at Chicago State University on Monday, April 5, capable of serving 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments a day.
The announcement comes as state officials said that the “Bridge Phase” — in which capacity limits at restaurants, health and fitness centers, offices, personal care facilities, retailers, museums and other settings would have been further relaxed — will not be achieved as hospital admissions due to COVID-19 continue to increase statewide.
Chicago can enforce stronger restrictions than the state, but the city cannot enforce looser restrictions than the state enforces.
Cases continue moving up in Chicago, with the seven-day average positivity at 4.2% as of March 28, up from 3.2% a week ago.
The nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, will operate the Chicago State University vaccine site, and Howard Brown Health will administer the shots. The site will operate by appointment only, Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the vaccine will be offered at no cost without need of insurance.
"Chicago State University is ready to serve the people of Chicago. As the only public university on the South Side of Chicago, Chicago State University is a community anchor institution for the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois," said Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott, president of Chicago State University. "Our city institutions and leaders must collaborate to bring the resources needed to support Black and Latinx communities who continue to experience the impact of COVID-19."
Appointments for both mass vaccination sites will be restricted to Chicago residents, and people will need to bring proof of residency to their appointment. A driver’s license, state or REAL identification card, City Key or library card, postmarked letter, utility bill, voter registration confirmation, Consular ID (Matricula Consular) and many other forms of identification will be accepted.
Registration for appointments will be available on zocdoc.com/vaccine. Appointments will be posted on ZocDoc later this week, with additional appointments added daily. All Chicagoans eligible in phases 1A, 1B or 1C will be able to schedule appointments. Additional details about telephone options to book appointments at both sites will be announced prior to opening. A list of eligible conditions and essential workers is available at www.chicago.gov/covidvax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.