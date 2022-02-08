The Obama Foundation will launch a new lecture series at Hyde Park Academy High School this week, Block Club Chicago reported on Tuesday.
Speakers include Craig Robinson, the basketball coach and executive who is Michelle Obama’s brother, and jazz pianist and bandleader Herbie Hancock, who graduated from Hyde Park Academy, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., in 1956. (In his autobiography, he recounts enrolling under his aunt and uncle’s address because he didn’t live in the district.)
Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett told Block Club that the series will include a mentorship component. This week’s speaker, John Rogers, Jr., is the founder of Ariel Investments and a trustee of the University of Chicago — students will take part in a follow-up series of financial education workshops.
The announcement comes as site preparation work continues at the Obama Presidential Center under construction in Jackson Park. The Foundation also said at the end of January that the center’s winter garden would be named after Hadiya Pendleton, the teenage King College Prep student murdered shortly after performing at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration.
