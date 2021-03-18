The Obama Foundation announced a new jobs initiative last week, including an $850,000 commitment to workforce development programs on the South and West sides.
The Obama Presidential Center Construction Workforce Initiative also includes a pledge that 35% of the workforce for the center will come from “targeted areas” on the South and West sides.
The Foundation estimates that about 5,000 jobs will be created during the construction process, which could begin as soon as August after the recent conclusion of the federal review processes.
The nonprofit will also break up bidding into smaller contracts to make it easier for smaller businesses to participate.
For more information about applying to the initiative, visit obama.org/opc-jobs/
