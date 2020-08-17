The Sonia Shankman Orthogenic School, a treatment center and school for emotionally challenged children and adolescents, voluntarily recognized a union of residential counselors in July.
Union officials say staffing, continuity of care, turnover and safety are the issues their members want to impact at the school, 6245 S. Ingleside Ave.
“The union will allow counselors and administration to work together to improve overall working conditions,” counselor Loren Sargent said in a statement. “The union will improve staff conditions, which will ultimately improve student conditions as well.”
The union, organized through AFSCME, has 30 members. The school currently has around 8 residents, down from 35-45 before the pandemic; some other students will not return back after the summer break.
