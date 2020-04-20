During a FaceTime interview in her apartment, Kelly Kean looks and sounds just fine — aside from an occasional throaty cough that betrays her ongoing recovery from a respiratory infection: the coronavirus, which she acquired at work at the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC).
She's been a nurse for a decade and at the U. of C. for eight years, first at Comer Children's Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave., and now at the surgical trauma intensive care unit, with the goal of preventing who have been shot, in car accidents or recovering from major surgeries from crashing because of their illness or injuries.
"It's really interesting to think, 'This is going wrong with this system. How is this going to affect the other systems, and what can we do about it to make sure that that cascade doesn't happen?'" she said.
The UCMC administration began putting safeguards up against the coronavirus when it was still centered in China. Kean said she and the other nurses questioned the disease's severity at first and wondered how it different it was from simple influenza. Early questions of patients about their travel histories seemed silly.
"I still think a lot of people don't understand how (the coronavirus is) different … until you see it, and it's like, 'Oh, this is totally different.' You're coming in with these patients, and they're so much sicker than the normal flu," Kean said. "Even having it, it kind of feels like five viruses in one."
COVID-19 manifests differently in many people: some are asymptomatic, others can't smell. Coughing is the most common symptom; some people develop pneumonia and multi-organ failure.
On Tuesday, April 7, Kean got severe body aches that eventually limited her movement; during the worst days, she hardly left a heating pad or her bathtub. She called in sick the next day; the hospital initially discouraged testing before her manager insisted on it. On Thursday, April 9, when she became nauseous and started coughing, she got a test that returned positive a few hours later. By Friday she was experiencing shortness of breath.
The difference between COVID-19 and the sum of its parts was the way her lungs felt: rigid, like an asthma attack. Like they were burning from the inside. It hurt to breathe in; they didn't feel like they were expanding enough. She would feel alright when she was lying down, but as soon as she would get up, she couldn't breathe.
As a nurse, Kean had a pulse oximeter — used to measure the oxygen level in the blood — at home, so she knew her saturation was OK throughout her suffering.
Without it, feeling like breathing was impossible, she could see how panic could set in — especially if people were suffering from the other issues shown to increase the coronavirus' motality.
"Everything just kept adding up, but then by Saturday the body aches and nausea started to go away," she remembered. UCMC called often to track her symptoms and said she could go back out into the world a week after the symptoms began or 72 hours after the symptoms end. She received sick leave from the hospital while she recovered and avoided dipping into her paid time off while taking time off work.
When she was working, Kean recalled constantly changing guidelines as more became known about the disease and thousands of people got sick. At first, personnel at the UCMC were instructed to self-isolate if they were in contact with a COVID-19-positive person, but that policy went by the wayside as more patients came in. The epidemic was underway in Chicago, and at the UCMC, by early March.
"It seemed like every day I would go into work there would be a new email," Kean said. "My manager was good about coming around and keeping us all up-to-date with it, but I know a lot of other units were not having that same experience. They were just reading emails."
The most frustrating thing was that guidance changed not because of evidence, but because of the amount of equipment the hospital had. Nevertheless, Kean does not blame the UCMC administration for the circumstances and their response. Some personal protective equipment is better than none, and she said the hospital did the best it could to procure masks and other equipment amid an incredibly volatile international marketplace.
She said everything changed on the day the hospital banned visitors from seeing patients. The policy change had been announced at 9 a.m., effective at noon.
"I felt like we were going on lockdown," Kean said. "The managers went to all the patients' rooms and said, 'We're sorry, you have to leave.'"
Only a few protested; most understood. Then the UCMC administration created a COVID-19 unit that grew and grew, with more nurses assigned to it. Kean's trauma ICU unit transitioned into caring for persons under investigation (PUI) for coronavirus infection, where patients awaiting test results or who tested negative were sent. Most of Kean's patients were diabetics experiencing respiratory issues or ketoacidosis (when the body breaks down fat too fast, causing problems in the liver and blood), all of which were good signs that they had COVID-19.
"Originally, it was just a spattering of them; we still had our trauma patients coming in, and there would be one or two PUIs," Kean remembered. But by April 6, all 12 patients in her unit were PUIs. The situation was nearly as bad in the adjacent burn-care ICU.
Transitioning into caring for severely ill coronavirus patients was not particularly difficult — her trauma ICU had cared for overflow ICU patients in the past — but dealing with atypical ventilation settings was hard. She had to get sedated patients not to fight the invasive procedure that breathes for them. And she had to learn how to position patients prone on their stomachs, which was outside of her expertise.
Some of her patients died: some knew what was happening, others were too sedated. (With supplies of morphine, propofol and fentanyl running, nurses have been administering a lot of oxycodone.) Kean said the worst part was that their families could not be with them; even when the patients could not respond, the families wanted to see them one last time.
"I was FaceTiming families," Kean said. "It was really hard, I'm sure, for these patients who are alone and scared, not being able to have their family there."
Then she got sick; whether from a patient or a coworker, she does not know. Through it all, the initial instructions everyone got in the first days of the pandemic — wash your hands, don't touch your face, clean your phone — are still paramount for hospital staff. As signs indicate that the coronavirus may have plateaued in Chicago, Kean said she hopes people will not cease these best practices or get a false sense of security. But she is ready to get back to work, come what may.
"I don't think I ever expected anything like this to happen, but it hasn't changed how I feel about my job at all," she said. "I would continue to go in even knowing that I got sick. I would still do it. Even if they told me, 'You can go back tomorrow and get sick again,' I would still do it. I would still go, put on my mask and do my job."
