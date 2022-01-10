The surge of the ultra-contagious omicron variant has led to an extremely high demand for COVID-19 testing, with supply chain issues and outstripped demand, at least with rapid tests, harkening back to the earliest days of the pandemic.
Near North Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephanie Cox-Batson said it is no longer possible to do rapid testing at the Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave. — one of several options for COVID-19 testing in the area alongside Howard Brown, the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC), Friend Health, Walgreens and CVS — because there are no rapid tests available for them to buy.
The center's drive-through PCR testing continues, but they are testing a seven-fold increase of patients since the omicron surge began. Result turnaround time from the labs is anywhere from 24 hours to, during the holidays, four days.
"There was like a lull there after delta, before omicron, when our testing had really decreased to 15 or 20 a day," she said. "Now we can have 130."
Wait times depend significantly on when patients arrive. Cox-Batson furthermore said the center is experiencing staffing shortages in spite of the workforce's "excellent" vaccination and booster uptake: employees are dealing with the disease in their own lives and having to take off work, and other employees are quitting their jobs.
Near North is primarily relying on PCR tests from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), having stopped doing rapid tests the week of Dec. 13. Their supplier, Fortune 500 company Abbott Laboratories, headquartered on the North Shore, ran out because of, as Cox-Batson said, "the huge, unanticipated increase in demand."
She also supposes that Near North has been "impacted by certain larger perhaps historically better-funded for-profit institutions that have been able to secure these antigen tests, and that makes it a little more challenging for the rest of us."
Near North discussing how to get a better supply of rapid antigen tests with other nonprofit federally qualified health centers; Cox-Batson said keeping on top of those applications to get more tests is akin to a full-time job.
Associated test results reporting requirements may use a different system than the health care system uses, which furthermore takes up employees' time.
"The redundancy and inefficiency in this is amazing," she said. "At the government level, I know we sort of started off on the wrong foot due to the previous administration, but if we could have had some uniform reporting system for everything rather than learning new systems for reporting various new kinds of tests, that would have been fantastic."
"We talk about the 'Great Resignation' that is occurring in the health care field, and at the same time we are dealing with staff that are either themselves sick with omicron or a family member that they need to care for," Cox-Batson said. "And now we're plagued with CPS, and many of our staff have young children and they need to care for them."
Near North is taking steps at alleviating the stress, like granting employees' previously booked time off, distributing gift cards and giving everyone an unannounced half-day off last month. "We feel that it's really important for people to have some time to breathe and take care of themselves," said Cox-Batson.
Near North is a primary health care clinic — its medical staff has different expertise than trauma- or intensive-care staff over at UCMC. The stress their workers are under is quite different.
As the pandemic has dragged on, ICU workers nationwide have described the compounding trauma of their work: patient after patient dying, needless deaths after the widespread availability of a lifesaving vaccine, the cacophonous beeping of ventilators and other medical machines at work, patients and families who insist that COVID-19 is not real or demand ineffective quack medications, the sense that the rest of the world has moved on from the pandemic, as evidenced by packed restaurants and bars, while the reality within hospital walls is profoundly different.
Asked to describe the factors behind employee discontent at Near North, Cox-Batson observed that COVID-19 has killed many people's loved ones and made them realize how precious and short life is, thereby causing a reassessment of what is important to them. She noted the federal government's unemployment benefits that allowed people to stay at home, the huge increase of people working from home, and the remaining sector of workers who cannot work from home.
"And so you're coming into work, you're short-staffed, and you're looking around at people who are sitting at home with their families working. And I think all of that together is what makes it very challenging to maintain the workforce in this industry right now," she said. "We do not have the option of sitting at home and working. … It's just like the hospitality industry. Restaurant workers do not get to stay at home and work."
The attrition, and the need to give staff time off to recharge, has made the work harder on the remaining employees.
On Christmas Eve, when PCR test results were already coming in late from the labs, Cox-Batson found herself alone making phone calls to people to tell them they had COVID-19 and needed to quarantine.
"We realized it's a really critical time. People are getting together with family, with grandma, with individuals in their family who may not be particularly healthy," she said. "You could hear people in the background. I would call people, and you could hear people in the background. Music, glasses clinking, people having a good time. And like, 'You gotta leave. Now.'"
