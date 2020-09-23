At a Sept. 22 meeting, Chairman George Rumsey of the Downtown Hyde Park special service area said "nobody has a clue if anything is being organized or being planned" for Halloween night in Hyde Park this year.
Since 2016, the night of Oct. 31 has seen gatherings of youth coming to Hyde Park before street fights and vandalism break out, followed by arrests. Programming by neighborhood organizers, anti-violence groups and Ald. Sophia King (4th) have had mixed results — last year's Halloween was calmer, though adverse weather may have been a factor.
Large street festivals have been cancelled in Chicago this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rumsey said the business improvement district has not heard whether the city or the Chicago Police Department has any precautions in place at this point. Rumsey, recounting a meeting with King, said she told him to play it by ear and to keep in touch "to figure out what's going to be needed until the last minute."
CPD has maintained a large force in the area over the past Halloween unrest. Rumsey said the SSA has money allocated for security if needed.
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will need to be involved in any planning, Rumsey said, as her ward straddles the SSA boundaries.
Sgt. Yolanda Walton with the local Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy office said over email that the affected aldermanic wards are working with the 2nd District to implement a plan to mitigate any potential disturbances.
The Herald is seeking comment from King.
