Police have no one in custody after an offender, described only as a 6-to-6-foot-five-inch black man, shot a 26-year-old man in the left hand as he walked down 5500 block of South Shore Drive on Tuesday night.
First responders took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was described as being in good condition after the incident, which happened around 11:39 p.m.
Detectives are investigating.
