Two men, 18 and 19, were robbed on the 1300 block of East Madison Avenue Thursday morning, police said.
The teenagers were exiting their car when four men approached them and demanded their belongings and car keys. The offenders got into the victims' vehicle and drove off, before striking several parked cars, leaving the car and fleeing on foot. Nobody is in custody.
Despite reports on the Citizen app that someone had been shot, police said that no injuries were reported. According to the victims, one of the offenders did fire a round from a gun, but it did not strike anybody.
