No injuries were reported after an attempted robbery around noon on Tuesday at the Bank of America location on 53rd Street.
Diane Wagner, a spokesperson for Bank of America, wrote the following in response to a request for comment: "The financial center on 53rd Street had an attempted robbery today and the safety of our associates and customers is our first priority. Our associates are doing well. They are well trained to handle robberies, and we’re proud of the way they conducted themselves today."
Wagner said that police had a suspect in custody. Chicago police said that there was a call for service at 11:57 a.m. at the branch, 1439 E. 53rd St., but had no further information to share.
