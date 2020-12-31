There will be no in-person programming at Chicago parks this winter because of state mitigation plans.
In-person programming is suspended until state and city public health determine it is safe to resume, but virtual programming continues online. Those who have registered for winter programs will receive prorated credit that can be applied to future programs.
“The Chicago Park District is committed to protecting our patrons and workforce by following the guidelines put in place by public health officials,” said General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly in a statement. “While we are unable to offer in-person opportunities at this time, families can register for a menu of engaging, virtual programs as well as pre-recorded classes and other unique park experiences, including virtual walks, story time and fitness workouts.”
The Park District's website is www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.
All parks with the technical exception of those east of Lake Shore Drive remain open. The Lakefront Trail is open, though patrons must keep moving. Locally, the Midway Plaisance ice rink is open for skating. All park patrons should wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands frequently.
Fieldhouses will remain open for restrooms and shelter during regular hours of operation.
