Chicago Public Schools is distributing 150,000 take-home COVID-19 test kits to more than 300 schools in communities that have been highly impacted by the pandemic — Hyde Park and Kenwood not among them.
CPS used the Chicago COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index to guide distribution of the tests. Most Woodlawn schools are included, including Fiske, 6020 S. Langley Ave., and Carnegie, 1414 E. 61st Place, but not Hyde Park Academy, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.
Recipients are encouraged to take the test on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and drop it off at a FedEx box that day (locations and pickup hours at color.com/fedex-dropbox). Test instructions will be provided with the kits.
The district is encouraging those whom it is not giving a test to test anyway and listing community testing locations at cps.edu/youthcovidtesting.
Hyde Park and Kenwood have two of the highest vaccination rates on the South Side; however, local CPS schools teach a disproportionately large number of Black students, and African Americans are disproportionately unvaccinated.
Younger Chicagoans are also disproportionately unvaccinated, as many of them have just become eligible for their shots. Furthermore, many students at Hyde Park-Kenwood public schools commute to the area from other neighborhoods with higher COVID-19 case rates for school.
"Research shows us that most of the COVID cases we see in CPS are not because of in-school spread — they are due to social situations like playdates and family gatherings that have fewer protections in place than our schools,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez in a statement. “We know that families will be gathering for the holidays, so we are providing these tests to our students who may be at most risk so we can reduce the spread of COVID and protect our school communities.”
In addition to providing these take-home COVID-19 test kits, CPS is also encouraging every family to sign up for regular weekly testing at district schools by visiting color.com/readycheckgo-cps, and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccination website is chi.gov/covidvax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.